The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that a company's dismissal of an employee based on monitored chat logs violates the fundamental right to privacy. In Barbulescu v. Romania, the Court found that the right to private life and correspondence in Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights protects workplace communications. As a result, employees are entitled to prior notice about the extent and type of monitoring their employer conducts. Last year, EPIC intervened in a case before the European Court of Human Rights challenging the activities of British and U.S. intelligence organizations. The casebook Privacy Law and Society (West 2016) explores a wide range of privacy issues, including recent decisions of the Court of Human Rights.