Houses Automated Vehicle Bill Lacks Privacy Standards, Would Preempt State Safeguards

The House of Representatives has passed the "SELF DRIVE Act" to encourage the deployment of "automated vehicles" in the United States. Responding to widespread privacy concerns, the bill requires manufacturers to create "privacy plans" and asks the FTC to prepare a privacy study on the automated vehicle industry. The bill supports the development of "Privacy Enhancing Techniques," such as anonymization. But the SELF DRIVE Act lacks essential privacy and safety standards and would preempt stronger state laws. EPIC has repeatedly urged Congress and federal agencies to establish strong public safety standards for automated vehicles. EPIC also backs state efforts to develop privacy and safety safeguards.

September 7, 2017

