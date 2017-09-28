Privacy Officials from Around the World Adopt Resolutions on Connected Vehicles, Collaboration, and Enforcement

The International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, meeting in Hong Kong, has adopted three resolutions on emerging privacy issues. The resolution on Data Protection in Automated and Connected Vehicles urges all parties to "fully respect the users' rights to the protection of their personal data and privacy." The resolution on Collaboration between Data Protection and Consumer Protection Authorities calls for joint efforts at the international level to "protect citizens and consumers in the digital economy." And the resolution on "Future Options for International Enforcement" builds on the OECD Recommendations for Cross-Border Cooperation. EPIC and other NGOs convened a Public Voice event in Hong Kong to promote a dialogue on emerging privacy issues with data protection officials and seek progress on the Madrid Privacy Declaration.

