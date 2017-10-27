At OECD, EPIC Renews Call for Algorithmic Transparency
Speaking at the OECD conference "Intelligent Machines, Smart Policies," EPIC President Marc Rotenberg urged support for Algorithmic Transparency. "We must establish this principle of accountability as the cornerstone of AI policy," said Mr. Rotenberg. Rotenberg spoke in support of Algorithmic Transparency at the 2014 OECD Global Forum for the Knowledge Economy in Tokyo. EPIC is now working with OECD member states, NGOs, business groups, and technology exports on the development of an AI policy framework, similar to earlier OECD policy frameworks on privacy, cryptography, and critical infrastructure protection.