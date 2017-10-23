European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs - or LIBE Committee - has approved an update to EU communications privacy law in a key step toward finalizing the regulation. The proposed e-Privacy Regulation would extend consumer safeguards to users of all online communications services, cover content and metadata, and limit tracking of internet users. The Members recommended "privacy by default" settings be standardized, strong encryption by providers, and that users' consent obtained before the use of any personal data. In the U.S., EPIC has urged the Federal Communication Commission to bring U.S. law up to date with a similar, comprehensive approach to communications privacy. Next, the full European Parliament will vote on the legislation this week.