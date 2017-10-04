Today the Senate Commerce Committee favorably reported the "AV START Act," a bill that aims to facilitate the deployment of connected vehicles. The Committee adopted Senator Edward Markey's (D-MA) amendment that directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to create a publicly accessible database to determine the personal data collected by connected cars, how that information is used, data minimization and retention practices, security measures, and privacy policies of car manufacturers. EPIC has long supported privacy protections for automated vehicles.