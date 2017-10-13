EPIC and a coalition of leading consumer groups have asked the Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall the Google Home Mini "smart speaker." The touchpad on the Google device is permanently set to "on" so that it records all conversations without a consumer's knowledge or consent. The consumer groups said that "as new risks to consumers arise in consumer products, it is the responsibility of the Consumer Product Safety Commission to respond." The groups also urged the Safety Commission to enforce the Duty to Report to CPSC against manufacturers of "IoT" devices. Last year, a coalition of consumer groups pursued a complaint about My Friend Cayla, an Internet connected toy that recorded the private conversations of young children. The Cayla complaint spurred a Congressional investigation and toy stores across Europe removed the doll from their shelves.