EPIC has sent a letter to the Senate Finance Committee with questions for the next Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Committee will consider the nomination of Kevin McAleenan to head the CBP at a hearing this week. EPIC raised questions regarding (1) whether Kevin McAleenan would use DACA data for purposes unrelated to DACA eligibility; (2) CBP's use of facial recognition technology; (3) CBP's collection of social media information; (4) CBP's proposed exemption of Privacy Act safeguards for a new agency database; and (5) CBP's use of drones to conduct aerial surveillance on American citizens. EPIC asked "How will CBP ensure that the collection and use of biometric data will not expand beyond the original purpose?" and "Will CBP link images collected by drones with facial biometrics in CBP or DHS databases?" EPIC has submitted comments to DHS and CBP concerning their collection of social media information. EPIC has also filed a FOIA lawsuit seeking documents on CBP's biometric tracking programs and EPIC's Jeramie Scott has written an op-ed for The Hill about CBP's use of facial recognition technology.