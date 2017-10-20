EPIC, Coalition Call for Public Hearings on Surveillance Reform Proposals

EPIC joined a coalition of privacy and civil liberty organizations urging the Senate Intelligence Committee to open to the public any markup hearing on proposals to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which authorizes the surveillance of foreigners located abroad. "To the greatest degree possible, the consideration of legislation pertaining to Section 702...Should take place in public," the groups made clear in the letter to Senate Intelligence Committee leaders. EPIC has previously backed open public hearing on important security matters, include consideration of the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act of 2013.

October 20, 2017

