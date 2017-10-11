EPIC has filed an amicus brief in hiQ Labs, Inc. v. LinkedIn Corp., a case concerning the use of personal data provided by Internet users to LinkedIn. A lower court ordered LinkedIn to provide LinkedIn user data to hiQ Labs, a data analytics firm that scores employees and provides secret intelligence to employers about "flight risk." EPIC argued that, "the lower court has undermined the fiduciary relationship between LinkedIn and its users." EPIC also said the order is "contrary to the interests of individual LinkedIn users" and contrary to the public interest "because it undermines the principles of modern privacy and data protection law." Siding with neither party, EPIC urged reversal to protect online privacy. EPIC routinely participates as amicus curiae in cases concerning consumer privacy.