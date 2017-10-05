EPIC has submitted urgent Freedom of Information Act requests to the Departments of Homeland Security, Commerce, and Justice for the annex to the “National Security Presidential Memorandum.” NSPM-7 establishes authority to collect, transfer and use “National Security Threat Actor Information” across the federal government. The annex, which was not published, categorizes individuals, organizations, and groups “assessed to be a threat to the safety, security, or national interests of the United States.” EPIC has previously pursued secret Presidential orders under the Freedom of Information Act and successfully obtained the release of NSPD-54 concerning the NSA’s domestic surveillance authority.