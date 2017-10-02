EPIC has received documents about the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Brandeis Program, following a 2015 FOIA request. According to the agency, the program is intended to "research and develop tools for online privacy." EPIC obtained over 1,100 pages of documents about the Program. The documents include email communications (parts 1, 2, 3), budget appropriation justifications for fiscal year’s 2015 (parts 1, 2) and 2016 (parts 1, 2), as well as the names of contract awardees. According to the documents obtained by EPIC, the $75 million program provided $75 million over 4.5 years. Contract recipients include UC Berkley, UC Irvine, MIT, Carnegie Mellon University, Raytheon, SRI International, Stealth Software Technologies, and Galois.