EPIC and a coalition of leading open government organizations have urged the Joint Committee on Taxation and the IRS Commissioner to release Donald Trump's tax returns to correct numerous misstatements of fact concerning the President's financial ties to Russia, such as "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING." These statements have been directly contradicted by his attorneys, members of his family, and various news reports. The IRS Commissioner, with the approval of the Joint Committee on Taxation, is authorized to release tax records to "correct misstatements of fact," and the agency exercised the authority ten times in one year. EPIC is also pursuing a lawsuit against the IRS after the agency failed to release Trump's tax records in response to a FOIA request. EPIC v. IRS is now pending before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.