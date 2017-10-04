EPIC sent a letter to the Senate Committee on Aging in advance of a hearing on robocalls and fraud against seniors. EPIC explained that "criminals target senior citizens, believing they are wealthy and will be unable to detect crime or report that a crime has occurred." In comments to the FCC earlier this year, EPIC expressed support for regulations that would allow block unsolicited calls from invalid numbers. EPIC told the Committee that the FCC rule could protect seniors and other consumers from predatory robocalls.