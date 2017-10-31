EPIC joined a coalition of open government groups to urge government agencies to implement the "Release to One, Release to All" policy for Freedom of Information Act requests. This policy would require federal agencies to post all Freedom of Information Act disclosures online after the information is released to a particular requester. Despite overwhelming positive public comments, the Office of Information Policy at the Department of Justice has failed to finalize the policy. EPIC supports FOIA reforms to promote government transparency and files lawsuits to force disclosure of agency records. Most recently the EPIC Democracy and Cybersecurity Project is pursuing FOIA requests concerning Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election.