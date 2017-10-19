In a letter to a Senate oversight committee, EPIC urged Congress and the incoming Administrator of the General Services Administration to block the Presidential Election Commission from collecting state voter data. As EPIC recently explained in a case before a federal judge in Washington, DC, the Commission is part of the GSA and must comply with that agency’s requirement to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment prior to the collection of personal data. In the letter to the Senate Committee, EPIC wrote that "the very last thing that the Senate Committee or the incoming GSA Administrator should tolerate is a federal entity that seeks to avoid legal obligations to protect the privacy of Americans." The Commission was previously forced to suspend the collection of voter data in response to EPIC's lawsuit, but it later resumed that process. EPIC's case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C.), and the related appeal is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-5171 (D.C. Cir.). The argument before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled for November 21, 2017.