data breach data protection testimony
EPIC Urges Congress To Hold Equifax Accountable, Update Data Protection Law
EPIC has sent statements to Congress ahead of hearings in the House and Senate on the Equifax data breach. EPIC underscored the risk to American consumers of data breaches which are increasingly severe. EPIC urged Congress to require prompt data breach notification, data minimization, and privacy enhancing techniques. In 2011 EPIC testified in the House and Senate on data breaches in the financial services sector. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg recently outlined in the Harvard Business Review steps Congress should now take to protect American consumers.