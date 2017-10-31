EPIC has sent a letter to the FTC expressing concerns regarding their upcoming workshop on "Informational Injury." In advance of the workshop, the FTC has asked, "how to best characterize" privacy injuries. EPIC stated, "the injuries consumers face are obvious," in particular the unprecedented levels of data breach and identity theft. EPIC urged the FTC to re-focus the workshop on the questions of why data breach, identity theft, and financial fraud continue to rise in the United States, and how the FTC can do more to address these issues. EPIC recently testified before Congress on consumer data security and the credit bureaus, and has called on the FTC to step up its enforcement to protect consumer privacy.