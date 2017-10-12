EPIC sent a letter to a House committee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection for the hearing "21st Century Trade Barriers: Protectionist Cross Border Data Flow Policy's Impact on U.S. Jobs." EPIC explained that foreign governments are reluctant to permit the transfer of the personal data of their citizens to the U.S. due to the U.S.'s lax privacy laws. EPIC recommended Congress take four steps to update U.S. privacy law: (1) enact the Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights, (2) modernize the Privacy Act, (3) establish an independent data protection agency, and (4) ratify the International Privacy Convention. EPIC also noted that the Schrems II decision calls into question the viability of "Privacy Shield," the current data transfer scheme between the US and EU.