EPIC's Rotenberg to Testify in Senate on Equifax Breach

The Senate Banking Committee has asked EPIC President Marc Rotenberg to testify before the Committee on Tuesday, October, 2017 regarding the Equifax data breach. The Senate hearing will explore "Consumer Data Security and the Credit Bureaus." In the Harvard Business Review, Rotenberg recently urged comprehensive reform of the credit reporting industry. The Senate hearing follows a recent hearing on the "Equifax Cybersecurity Breach" with former Equifax CEO Richard Smith.

October 12, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Urges House to Strengthen US Privacy Laws for Cross Border Data Flows | Main | EPIC Renews Lawsuit Against Presidential Election Commission to Protect Voter Data »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age Chinese Ed

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)
Chinese Edition

Other EPIC Books »