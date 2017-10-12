The Senate Banking Committee has asked EPIC President Marc Rotenberg to testify before the Committee on Tuesday, October, 2017 regarding the Equifax data breach. The Senate hearing will explore "Consumer Data Security and the Credit Bureaus." In the Harvard Business Review, Rotenberg recently urged comprehensive reform of the credit reporting industry. The Senate hearing follows a recent hearing on the "Equifax Cybersecurity Breach" with former Equifax CEO Richard Smith.