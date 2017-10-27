The Government Accountability Office announced this week that it will conduct an investigation into the activities of the Presidential Election Commission. The decision follows a letter by three senators urging the GAO to launch a probe and warning that the Commission’s lack of transparency will “unnecessarily diminish confidence in our democratic process.” Among the issues raised in the letter from the Senators are: “The steps the PACEI has taken to protect any voter information that is has collected” and “The steps the PACEI took to adhere to regulations governing its activity.” EPIC sued the Commission in July for failing to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment prior to establishing a database of personal voter data. Last week, EPIC urged Congress and the General Services Administration to block the Commission from collecting voter information. EPIC's case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C.), and the related appeal is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-5171 (D.C. Cir.). The argument before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled for November 21, 2017.