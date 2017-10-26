Government Drone Advisory Group Holds Secret Meetings with Industry, Ignores Privacy

According to a Washington Post article, the FAA's Drone Advisory Committee hosted secret meetings and asked participants to sign confidentiality agreements. Documents obtained earlier by EPIC uncovered similar secret meetings leading to the FAA policy on drones that ignored privacy safeguards. The closed-door meetings appear to violate the Federal Advisory Committee Act. EPIC has also sued the FAA to obtain the meeting documents of the FAA's Drone Registration Task Force. EPIC's case to establish national privacy regulations, EPIC v. FAA is currently pending before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

October 26, 2017

