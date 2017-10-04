No Plans to Target Dreamers Using DACA Data
A Department of Homeland Security official told the Senate Judiciary Committee today that the agency has no "plans to target any Dreamers based on any information [they] have received." James McCament Acting Director of Immigration Services said that DHS will adhere to the 2012 Privacy Impact Assessment, which limits the use of personal data obtained from DACA applicants. EPIC earlier recommended that DHS comply with the Privacy Impact Assessment and the federal Privacy Act.