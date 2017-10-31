democratic institutions EPIC v IRS EPIC v ODNI EPIC v. DHS EPIC v. FBI foia russia Russian Interference
Senate Begins Investigation Into Russian Meddling
This week the Senate is holding two hearings to investigate Russians' use of social media platforms to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Today, the Senate Committee on the Judiciary's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism is holding a hearing on "Extremist Content and Russian Disinformation Online: Working with Tech to Find Solutions." Representatives from Facebook, Twitter, and Google as well as foreign policy experts will testify. Tomorrow the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a hearing on "Social Media Influence in the 2016 U.S. Elections." In 2017, EPIC launched the Democracy and Cybersecurity project to preserve the integrity of democratic institutions. EPIC is currently pursuing several Freedom of Information Act cases to learn more about Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, including: EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. FBI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (Release of Trump Tax Returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).