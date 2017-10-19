Several senators announced a bipartisan bill to make online political advertisements more transparent. The Honest Ads Act is a direct response to Russian interference in the 2016 election, which included political ads on Facebook, Google and Twitter. The bill, co-sponsored by Senators Klobuchar (D-MN), Warner (D-VA), and McCain (R-AZ), would impose the same disclosure requirements for online ads as for TV and radio ads. "First and foremost this is an issue of national security — Russia attacked us and will continue to use different tactics to undermine our democracy," Senator Klobuchar said. The FEC also announced on October 10 that "in light of developments" it would reopen for public comment its disclosure rules for online political ads. EPIC is fully engaged in the challenge of protecting democracy by promoting cybersecurity and election integrity. EPIC has filed several FOIA lawsuits to determine the scope of Russian interference. The cases include: EPIC v. FBI (Russian Hacking), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian Hacking), and EPIC v. IRS (Donald Trump's Tax Records).