EPIC, Coalition Oppose Government's 'Extreme Vetting' Proposal

EPIC and a coalition of civil rights organizations have sent a letter to the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security strongly opposing the Extreme Vetting Initiative. A similar letter was sent by technical experts. The government's 'Extreme Vetting' initiative uses opaque procedures, secret profiles, and obscure data including social media post, to review visa applicants and make final determinations. EPIC has warned against both the government's use of social media data and secret algorithms to profile individuals for decision making purposes. EPIC is also pursuing a FOIA request for details on the relationship between the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and Palantir, a company that provides software to analyze large amounts of data.

November 16, 2017| Share:

« Consumer Bureau Proposes Policy Guidance for Data Aggregation Services | Main | After Public Pressure, FEC To Begin Rulemaking On Online Ad Transparency »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age Chinese Ed

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)
Chinese Edition

Other EPIC Books »