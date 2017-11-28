In a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) asked the FBI to brief Congress on the agency's failure to notify victims targeted by the Russian hacking group Fancy Bear. Lieu's letter follows an Associated Press's (AP) investigation which found that the FBI did not notify U.S. officials that their accounts were compromised even though the FBI knew of the targeted cyber attacks and had primary responsibility in the federal government for notification. EPIC obtained the FBI's Victim Notification Procedures through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit (EPIC v. FBI) filed earlier this year. The FBI policy calls for notifying victims of cyberattacks "even when it may interfere with another investigation or (intelligence) operation." EPIC is currently pursuing several related FOIA cases about Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, including EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (Release of Trump Tax Returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).