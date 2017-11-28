In advance of a hearing on "Algorithms: How Companies' Decisions About Data and Content Impact Consumers," EPIC warned a Congressional committee that many organizations now make decisions based on opaque techniques they don't understand. EPIC told Congress that algorithmic transparency is critical for democratic accountability. In 2015, EPIC launched an international a campaign in support of Algorithmic Transparency. At a speech to UNESCO in 2015, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg called knowledge of the algorithm "a fundamental human right." Earlier this year, EPIC filed a complaint with the FTC that challenged the secret scoring of athletes by Universal Tennis. EPIC said to the FTC that it "seeks to ensure that all rating systems concerning individuals are open, transparent and accountable."