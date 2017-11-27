autonomous vehicles Carpenter data breach Democracy democratic institutions international privacy russia Russian Interference
EPIC Provides U.S. Report for Privacy Experts Meeting
EPIC has provided a comprehensive report explaining the latest developments in U.S. privacy law and policy to the International Working Group on Data Protection in Telecommunications. The Berlin-based Working Group includes Data Protection Authorities and experts, from around the world, who work together to address emerging privacy challenges. The EPIC report details legislative proposals to address privacy and security risks of automated vehicles, pending Supreme Court case concerning cell phone location tracking Carpenter v. United States, U.S. investigation of the Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Equifax data breach, and more. The 62nd meeting to the IWG will take place in Paris, France on November 27-28. In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.