In advance of a hearing on "Cyber Threat Information Sharing," EPIC has sent a statement to the House Homeland Security Committee. EPIC urged the Committee to determine whether there are sufficient protections for personal data sent to government agencies. Private companies now have legal authority to transfer data to government agencies outside traditional privacy procedures following passage of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. EPIC and a broad coalition warned that the law will increase monitoring of Internet users and government secrecy. EPIC urged the Congressional committee to carefully examine the "scrubbing" techniques that are intended to remove personally identifiable information before data is transferred to federal agencies.