A federal court, ruling in an EPIC FOIA lawsuit, has ordered the Department of Justice to defend the agency's refusal to release portions of its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) reports. The semiannual reports, prepared for Congressional oversight committees, summarize significant FISA Court decisions and include the total number of FISA applications filed by the government and the number of U.S. persons targeted for surveillance. Though the court ruled that the DOJ can withhold some of the material requested by EPIC, the court found multiple "inconsistencies in the redactions that the government must address." Previously, EPIC's FOIA request and lawsuit led to the release of secret documents about the government's use of pen registers to collect records of private communications.