In comments to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, EPIC warned that the agency's proposed voluntary guidelines for autonomous vehicles would not protect auto passengers. EPIC explained that the privacy and security are paramount safety concerns and stated that "strong encryption in autonomous vehicles will be essential to driver safety." EPIC urged NHTSA to issue mandatory guidelines to protect consumers. EPIC also warned that the FTC lacks authority and expertise to protect driver privacy and security. EPIC made comments to NHTSA earlier this year, and has also brought this issue to attention of a House committee on consumer protection and the Senate Committee on Commerce.