Federal Trade Commission FTC policy
FTC Requests Public Comments on Strategic Plan
The FTC released a draft of the FTC 2018-2022 strategic plan for public comment. The plan broadly summarizes the FTC's role in protecting consumers and promoting competition. Federal agencies are required by law to publish a strategic plan every four years. EPIC has stated that the Commission needs to "step up its efforts to protect the privacy interests of American consumers." EPIC wrote to Senate Commerce Committee in advance of a recent hearing on reform proposals for the FTC, stating "the FTC must do more to safeguard American consumers." EPIC also urged the FTC to re-focus an upcoming "workshop on informational injury" on the unprecedented levels of data breach and identity theft in the United States. Earlier this year, EPIC and a coalition of consumer privacy organizations set out "10 Steps for the FTC to Protect Consumers." Comments on the Strategic Plan are due to the FTC by December 5, 2017.