A defense authorization bill released today in the House would restore an FAA drone regulation that was struck down by a federal appeals court earlier this year. The D.C. Circuit had previously ruled that a regulation requiring hobbyists to register their drones violated the FAA Modernization Act, which forbids regulations for "model aircraft." EPIC strongly supports registration for commercial drones but recognizes an exception for hobbyists. EPIC submitted statements to the House Transportation Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this year emphasizing the unique privacy risks of commercial drones. EPIC is currently challenging the FAA's failure to protect the public from aerial surveillance by commercial drones in federal court. EPIC v. FAA is currently before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral arguments scheduled for January 25, 2018.