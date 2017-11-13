Google google street view street view
Missouri AG Cites EPIC's FTC Complaint in Announcing its Investigation into Google
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced an investigation into Google's business practices concerning Internet privacy. The investigation also examines whether Google misappropriated content from competitors' websites and manipulated search results to preference Google sites. The Missouri AG stated, "when a company has access to as much consumer information as Google does, it's my duty to ensure they are using it appropriately." The announcement highlighted EPIC's recent FTC Complaint against Google regarding the company's tracking of in-store purchases as well as the record fine by the European Union for monopolistic search practices. Under the leadership of then Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal, the state Attorneys General previously investigated Google for the unlawful interception of private communications by means of the Google "Street View" vehicles. That state AGs fined Google $7,000,000 when it was found that the company "casually scooped up passwords, e-mail and other personal information from unsuspecting computer users."