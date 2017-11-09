A member of the Presidential Election Commission has sued the Commission, arguing that the Commission has violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act. According to Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, the Commission violated FACA by "excluding certain members of the Commission from substantively participating in its work" and by "preventing certain members of the Commission from accessing documents made available to some Commission members." EPIC filed the first lawsuit against the Commission, charging that it had violated federal law when it failed to conduct and publish a Privacy Impact Assessment prior to the collection of state voter. EPIC v. Presidential Commission is now before the federal appeals court for the D.C. Circuit. Oral argument is scheduled for November 21, 2017.