Senator Mark Warner sent a letter to the Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, questioning him about why the company covered up a data breach that affected 57 million consumers last year. Uber recently admitted that it hid a massive data breach from the public and paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data. The stolen data included names, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, and drivers' licenses. Senator Warner told the Uber CEO that he had "grave concerns about your handling of a breach," including the fact that the company disclosed the breach to investors but not the public. Senator Warner has co-sponsored bipartisan legislation that would provide consumers with one free credit freeze per year and protect the credit ratings of veterans wrongly penalized by medical bills. EPIC's 2015 complaint with the FTC regarding Uber's abuse of personal data led to an FTC settlement in August, 2017. EPIC has also proposed a privacy law for Uber and other ride-sharing companies.