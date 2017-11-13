A group of 15 Senators led by Mark Warner (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar, (D-MN) and Claire McCaskell, (D-MO) have urged the Federal Election Commission to improve transparency for online political ads. The Senators stated that, "the FEC can and should take immediate and decisive action to ensure parity between ads seen on the internet and those on television and radio." The Senators emphasized how "Russian operatives used advertisements on social media platforms to sow division and discord" during the 2016 election. EPIC provided comments to the FEC calling for "algorithmic transparency" and the disclosure of who paid for online ads. Senators Klobuchar, Warner, and McCain (R-AZ) have also introduced a bipartisan bill that would require the same disclosures for online political advertisements as for those on television and radio. EPIC's Project on Democracy and Cybersecurity, established after the 2016 presidential election, seeks to promote election integrity and safeguard democratic institutions from various forms of cyber attack.