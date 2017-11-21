Uber just admitted that hackers stole the personal data of 57 million Uber customers and drivers in October 2016. The data included names, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, and the license numbers of 600,000 drivers. Rather than disclose the data breach to the public, as required by law, Uber paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the information. Uber has a well-documented history of abusing consumer privacy. EPIC recently testified in the Senate for strong data breach legislation that would require companies to immediately notify affected consumers of data breaches. EPIC filed a complaint with the FTC in 2015 regarding Uber's egregious misuse of personal data. That complaint led to an FTC settlement with Uber in August, 2017. In 2015, EPIC also proposed a privacy law for Uber and other ride-sharing companies.