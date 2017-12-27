EPIC Opposes State Department's Plan to Collect Social Media Identifiers of Visa Applicants
EPIC wrote comments to the State Department opposing the agency's plan to make permanent the collection of social media identifiers from individuals applying for visas to enter the U.S. EPIC warned: "this proposal leaves the door open for abuse, mission creep, and the disproportionate targeting of Muslim and Arab Americans." EPIC also opposed the agency's request for emergency approval of the plan earlier this year and a similar proposal by the Department of Homeland Security.