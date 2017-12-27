EPIC Opposes State Department's Plan to Collect Social Media Identifiers of Visa Applicants

EPIC wrote comments to the State Department opposing the agency's plan to make permanent the collection of social media identifiers from individuals applying for visas to enter the U.S. EPIC warned: "this proposal leaves the door open for abuse, mission creep, and the disproportionate targeting of Muslim and Arab Americans." EPIC also opposed the agency's request for emergency approval of the plan earlier this year and a similar proposal by the Department of Homeland Security.

December 27, 2017| Share:

« DC Circuit Refuses to Order Privacy Assessment in EPIC’s Suit Against Presidential Election Commission | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age Chinese Ed

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)
Chinese Edition

Other EPIC Books »