EPIC has filed comments with the IRS concerning its proposed rule that would allow employers to submit the last four digits of SSNs on W-2s rather than full SSNs. Due to the high risk of identity theft and financial fraud, EPIC recommended that the IRS make it mandatory to truncate SSNs on W-2s, saying “allowing the use of full SSNs will create unnecessary risk for those who do not truncate their SSNs.” EPIC has participated in leading cases—Greidinger v. Davis, Beacon Journal v. Akron, and Ingerman v. IRS—involving the privacy of the SSN and has frequently testified in Congress about the need to establish privacy safeguards for the SSN.