EPIC has filed an amicus brief in Dahda v. United States, a case concerning the federal Wiretap Act and the suppression of evidence obtained following an invalid wiretap order. The Wiretap Act requires exclusion of evidence obtained as a result of an invalid order. However, the lower court denied suppression even though the order was invalid. EPIC wrote that “it is not for the courts to create atextual exceptions” to federal privacy laws. EPIC explained that Congress enacted broad and unambiguous privacy provisions in the Wiretap Act. “If the government wishes a different outcome,” EPIC wrote, “then it should go to Congress to revise the statute.” EPIC routinely participates as amicus curiae in privacy cases before the Supreme Court, most recently in Byrd v. United States (suspicionless searches of rental cars) and Carpenter v. United States (warrantless searches of cellphone location records).]