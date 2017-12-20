A federal advisory panel has issued a report with recommendations for the remote tracking and identification of drones. The FAA advisory report also said the "FAA must review privacy considerations, in consultation with privacy experts and other Federal agencies, including developing a secure system that allows for segmented access to the ID and tracking information." EPIC backed remote identification and tracking of drones in comments on the agency's drone registration rule. EPIC also recommended privacy protections for the personal data collected for hobbyist drone users, though EPIC's recommendations go beyond the proposals contained in the advisory panel report. EPIC is currently challenging the FAA's failure to establish privacy safeguards. EPIC v. FAA is before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral arguments scheduled for January 25, 2018.