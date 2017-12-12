A defense authorization bill signed by the President today restores the FAA's drone registration requirement. The registration requirement was struck down by a federal appeals court earlier this year. EPIC supports registration for commercial drones because of the unique privacy risks they pose. In 2015, EPIC submitted extensive comments to the FAA, proposing that commercial drones also routinely broadcast location, course, speed over ground, as well as owner identifying information, similar to the Automated Identification System for commercial vessels. Earlier this year, EPIC also submitted statements to the House Transportation Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee emphasizing the privacy risks of commercial drones. EPIC is currently challenging the FAA's failure to establish privacy safeguards. EPIC v. FAA is before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral arguments scheduled for January 25, 2018.