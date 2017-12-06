John Anderson, 1922-2017
Congressman and former Presidential candidate John Anderson has passed at age 95. Among his many activities, John Anderson helped launch the Electronic Privacy Information Center in 1994 and served on the EPIC Advisory Board for more than 20 years. John Anderson was one of the early advocates for the freedom to use encryption and drafted a privacy platform for the 2008 Presidential candidates. He joined EPIC's campaign to oppose secret watch lists and served as EPIC's first chair. He also wrote the forward to the Electronic Privacy Papers by Bruce Schneier and Dave Banisar.