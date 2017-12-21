The White House has released the 2017 National Security Strategy. The report underscores the importance of democratic institutions and the rule of law. The report states the “government must do a better job of protecting data to safeguard information and the privacy of the American people,” and calls out "actors such as Russia [who] are using information tools in an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of democracies.” The report also cautions that cyber policy must be pursued "In accordance with the protection of civil liberties and privacy.” EPIC is currently pursuing several related FOIA cases about Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, including EPIC v. FBI (cyberattack victim notification), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (Release of Trump Tax Returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).