NYC Establishes Algorithm Accountability Task Force

New York City has passed the first bill to examine the discriminatory impacts of "automated decision systems." A task force will develop recommendations for how to make the city's algorithms fairer and more transparent. James Vacca, the bill's sponsor, said "If we're going to be governed by machines and algorithms and data, well, they better be transparent." EPIC supports algorithmic transparency and opposed systemic bias in "risk assessment" tools used in the criminal justice system. EPIC has filed Freedom of Information lawsuits to obtain information about "predictive policing" and "future crime prediction" algorithms. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg has called for laws that mandate algorithmic transparency and prohibit automated decision-making that results in discrimination.

December 21, 2017

