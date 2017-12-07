The Presidential Election Commission is ignoring inquiries from state election officials about the transfer of sensitive voter data sought by the Commission, according to the New Hampshire Union-Leader. The Commission previously promised—in a filing from an EPIC lawsuit—that it would tell states how to “securely” submit voter data. But New Hampshire election officials say they have been unable to reach the Commission or obtain instructions for over a month. Other L[posts] at the Commission website suggests the agency is no longer responding to email. EPIC filed suit in July to halt the Commission’s collection of state voter data and to compel the Commission to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment required by law. EPIC’s initial filing led the Commission to suspend the collection of voter data, discontinue the use of an unsafe computer server, and delete the voter information that was unlawfully obtained. Many states and over 150 members of Congress have opposed the Commission’s efforts to collect state voter data. EPIC’s case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C.) & 17-5171 (D.C. Cir.).