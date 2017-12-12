Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) are planning legislation to establish new oversight committees for the use of AI. Cantwell's bill—Future of Artificial Intelligence Act of 2017—is cosponsored by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Todd Young (R-IN) and would establish an AI committee at the Commerce Department. A companion bill in the House is sponsored by Representatives John Delaney (D-MD) and Pete Olson (R-TX), co-chairs of the Artificial Intelligence Caucus. Schatz has announced his intent to introduce a bill creating an independent AI commission. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign in support of Algorithmic Transparency and has warned Congress about the use of opaque technique in automated decision-making.