2017 marked the "worst year ever" for data breaches, according to a pair of reports by Thales and the Online Trust Alliance. Data breaches nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017, and 73% of all U.S. companies have now been breached. Noteworthy were the data security failures of Equifax and Uber. In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee following the Equifax breach last year, EPIC called on Congress to enact meaningful reforms, including default credit freezes and prompt data breach notification. Two years ago, EPIC launched the DataProtection2016 campaign to promote stronger privacy safeguards in the U.S.